Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMNB. BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

FMNB stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.