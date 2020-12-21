Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Old National Bancorp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONB. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 27.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 64.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 156,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

