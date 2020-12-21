Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Brinker International stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

