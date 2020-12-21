Qtum Price Hits $2.61 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $253.99 million and approximately $329.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00011492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000429 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,009,696 coins and its circulating supply is 97,490,276 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

