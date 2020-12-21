QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $144.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

