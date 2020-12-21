Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares traded down 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.45. 1,574,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 847,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $651.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Quotient by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

