RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $18,756,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Russell Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $88,110 and sold 638,932 shares worth $19,882,264. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after buying an additional 46,304 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,564,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

