Ratan Capital Management LP Has $24.85 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $218.59 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.36.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

