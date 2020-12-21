Rattler Midstream (RTLR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

12/8/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

11/18/2020 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/16/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/10/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2020 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

RTLR stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 133,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,182. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

