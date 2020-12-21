Rebased (REB2) Market Cap Reaches $148,345.50

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Rebased has a market cap of $148,345.50 and approximately $28,671.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rebased token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00004281 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rebased has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00140357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00758136 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00164916 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00383290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00114988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00071758 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi.

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

