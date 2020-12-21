Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. 362,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.