RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Up 5.4%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.01. 251,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 350,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDHL. BidaskClub cut RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $337.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.70.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,875,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

