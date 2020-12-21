Ren Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.75 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, DDEX, UEX and Kyber Network. Ren has a total market cap of $235.24 million and $29.75 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00347382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025260 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, UEX, DDEX, Huobi Global, IDEX, Tidex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

