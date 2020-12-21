Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $182,663.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $182,663.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00141681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00757519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00166440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00073054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00113117 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 970,357,143 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io.

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

