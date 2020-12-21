Request (REQ) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, COSS, Coineal and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $27.53 million and $859,326.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00351494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, WazirX, Huobi Global, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, COSS, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Binance, CoinPlace, GOPAX, KuCoin, Koinex, Coineal, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

