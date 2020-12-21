Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aqua Metals (AQMS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2020 – Aqua Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/14/2020 – Aqua Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – Aqua Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Aqua Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2020 – Aqua Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Aqua Metals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2020 – Aqua Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2020 – Aqua Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Aqua Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/27/2020 – Aqua Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AQMS opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.62. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

