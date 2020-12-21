Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) in the last few weeks:

12/15/2020 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year, the company’s financials in 2020 are likely to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. With majority of the properties reopened, the company is facing dismal traffic owing to coronavirus fears. Since the severity and duration of the outbreak’s impact on its business cannot be estimated at present, the company has not only suspended its share repurchase programs but has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Nonetheless, initiatives to strengthen current operations and grow through capital investment as well as other strategic measures are likely to aid the company. Also, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership is likely to benefit the company going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days.”

12/9/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/4/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2020 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,226. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

