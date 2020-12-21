Reviewing Protocall Technologies (OTCMKTS:PCLI) and Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Protocall Technologies (OTCMKTS:PCLI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Visa has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protocall Technologies has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and Protocall Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $22.98 billion 17.92 $12.08 billion $5.44 38.84 Protocall Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Protocall Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Visa and Protocall Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 5 24 0 2.83 Protocall Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa currently has a consensus price target of $220.21, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than Protocall Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Protocall Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.37% 40.65% 16.14% Protocall Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Visa beats Protocall Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Protocall Technologies

Protocall Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes an electronic sell-through platform that enables retailers to produce DVD movie, consumer software, and video game products in retail packaging at their stores and Website distribution centers. It offers TitleMatch DVD On-Demand, which offers retailers a virtual inventory of digital media products, which can be produced on-demand, thereby eliminating the cost of physical inventories. The company also uses its solutions to provide outsourced fulfillment services to Web retailers whereby digital media product orders are electronically routed to the company for on-demand production and shipment to the retailer's customer. Protocall Technologies Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

