Reviewing Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) & AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) and Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AgEagle Aerial Systems has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Aviation has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgEagle Aerial Systems and Signature Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgEagle Aerial Systems -450.79% -39.55% -36.26% Signature Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgEagle Aerial Systems and Signature Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgEagle Aerial Systems $300,000.00 782.73 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Signature Aviation $2.26 billion 1.89 $659.10 million $0.65 31.25

Signature Aviation has higher revenue and earnings than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and Signature Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgEagle Aerial Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Signature Aviation 1 2 1 0 2.00

Summary

Signature Aviation beats AgEagle Aerial Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management. It also provides engine repair and overhaul, on-wing in-field repair, AoG support, and component repair services; and engine accessory parts. The company was formerly known as BBA Aviation plc and changed its name to Signature Aviation plc in November 2019. Signature Aviation plc was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

