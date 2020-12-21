Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $334,715.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,903 shares in the company, valued at $991,284.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,194.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

