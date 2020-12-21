Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $2,341,288.18 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $2,341,288.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RVLV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 47,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

