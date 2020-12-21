Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.53.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,943,317 shares of company stock worth $221,187,534. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

