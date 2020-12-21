REVV (REVV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $1.04 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REVV has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00141179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.00747176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00166511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00381470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00109551 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,949,030 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com.

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

