RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) PT Raised to $6.75 at B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

