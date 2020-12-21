Rick Burkey Sells 977 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Director Rick Burkey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $17,859.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,413. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $567.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

