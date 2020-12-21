Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) vs. NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Head to Head Review

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riverview Financial and NBT Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $58.06 million 1.48 $4.29 million N/A N/A NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 2.75 $121.02 million $2.74 11.77

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial -35.50% 3.51% 0.34% NBT Bancorp 19.96% 8.73% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Riverview Financial and NBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

NBT Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Riverview Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Riverview Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 27 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Bucks, Blair, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 146 branches and 180 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

