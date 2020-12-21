RMPL Price Tops $1.37 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00005748 BTC on exchanges. RMPL has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $20,063.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 83.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00146562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.14 or 0.00782945 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00171790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00368428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00073441 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 1,285,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,776 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

