Robert W. Baird Lowers HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Neutral

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of HMSY traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 110,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,386. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in HMS by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 26.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HMS by 180.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HMS by 205.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

