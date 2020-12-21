Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price rose 16.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 5,984,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 2,104,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Root alerts:

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.