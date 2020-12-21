Rotten (ROT) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $270,719.99 and $3,068.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00356487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027331 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 45,746,399 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#.

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

