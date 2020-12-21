Royal Bank of Canada Lowers RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Sector Perform

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of RP stock traded up $19.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,431,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73. RealPage has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 174.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,027,295. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth $2,948,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 70.9% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 83.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,279,000 after purchasing an additional 595,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 79,627.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 536,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,974,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,393,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.