Ruff (RUFF) Achieves Market Cap of $5.23 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Ruff has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $699,583.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00362715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00028307 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.