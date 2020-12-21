Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells C$79,715.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$79,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,659,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,177,255.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,300 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$40,661.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 8,700 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$48,024.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 4,500 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,410.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 1,200 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.22 per share, with a total value of C$6,264.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,200 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$37,820.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 400 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$1,892.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

Shares of RUP opened at C$5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.62. The company has a market cap of C$838.55 million and a PE ratio of -170.00. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$6.20.

RUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

