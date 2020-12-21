Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Tops $0.0001

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $702,119.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00355127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026589 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token's total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token's official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

