Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:RYI opened at $12.00 on Monday. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

