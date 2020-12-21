Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Up 25%

Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 1,177,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 240,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 26.70 and a current ratio of 26.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.57.

About Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Peru. The company is involved in the exploration of the San Juan Regional program that includes Don Julio project covering an area of 58,000 hectares (ha) in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional program, which includes the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects covering an area of 39,000 ha titled in Mexico.

