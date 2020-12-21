Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €73.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.51 ($99.42).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €69.54 ($81.81) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

