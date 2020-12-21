Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.

SNY stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $24,614,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after buying an additional 468,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sanofi by 51.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 842,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after buying an additional 287,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

