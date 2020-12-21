Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Saul Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,670.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BFS opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $774.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores.

