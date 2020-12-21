Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

