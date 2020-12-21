Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLB. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.28.

NYSE SLB opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

