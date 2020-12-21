Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

SCHL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $830.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Scholastic during the third quarter worth about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

