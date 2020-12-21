Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Insmed stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

