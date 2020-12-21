Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Mustang Bio worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 128.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 110,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBIO opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

