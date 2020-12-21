Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Primo Water by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

PRMW opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

