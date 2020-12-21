Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 550,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 243,513 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 114.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 18.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 113,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.74.

NOV stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.21. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

