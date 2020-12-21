Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Commercial Vehicle Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

