Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 513 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,977,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 892.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 71,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB opened at $66.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.