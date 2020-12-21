Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.36.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $218.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

