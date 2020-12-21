Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.88.

Seagen stock opened at $201.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of -133.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.70. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,792 shares of company stock worth $35,206,215. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

